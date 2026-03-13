Telangana HC order on KCR pleas against KLIS report on April 8

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on writ petitions filed by former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, former chief secretary Shailendra Kumar Joshi (IAS, Retd.), and IAS officer Smita Sabharwal challenging the report of the Commission of Inquiry headed by former Supreme Court judge PC Ghose on the Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard arguments and said the judgment will be delivered on April 8. Interim protection granted earlier to the petitioners was extended till then.

The state government had constituted the Commission in September 2025 to examine allegations of irregularities, financial mismanagement and misuse of public funds in the construction of the Annaram, Sundilla and Medigadda barrages under the project.

The Commission examined witnesses and submitted its report to the state government, reportedly holding the former chief minister, the then irrigation minister and two senior officials responsible for irregularities and misuse of public funds. It also noted concerns raised by the National Dam Safety Authority and the Central Water Commission.