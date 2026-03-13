Telangana sarpanch’s husband tries to assault minor

MULUGU: The husband of a Congress sarpanch was booked for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a minor girl in Mulugu district. The incident occurred on February 23 but came to light on Thursday when the victim’s parents lodged a complaint at Kannaigudem Police Station.

The accused was identified as A Srikanth (27), a resident of Kannaigudem mandal, who works as a private employee in the village. According to police, the girl’s parents had approached Srikanth and requested him to advise their daughter regarding her studies, as she had discontinued her education at the intermediate level.

Acting on their request, Srikanth visited the girl’s house when she was alone. Police said Srikanth allegedly tried to sexually assault the 17- year-old girl. At the time of the incident, the girl’s parents had gone out for daily wage work.

After returning home, the girl informed her parents about the incident. They initially informed village elders and later approached the police station on Thursday. Kannaigudem Sub-Inspector E Venkatesh said a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO ) Act, and police teams are searching for the accused.

Teacher booked for misbehaviour with minor

A 31-year-old private school dance teacher was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly “misbehaving” with a minor girl in Bhattupally village of Hanamkonda on Thursday. The accused, K Kapil, a resident of Dharmaram village in Warangal district, works as a dance teacher at the private school