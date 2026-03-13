Telangana youth ends life over job stress

ADILABAD: A 25-year-old man died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Lambadithanda (D) village of Kasipet mandal in Mancherial district.

The deceased was identified as Allishetty Harish (25). According to police, he was reportedly distressed over not securing a government job despite preparing for several competitive examinations. Harish was alone at home when he allegedly took the extreme step.

His wife Gangavva had gone to Jannaram to visit a relative who had been injured in an accident. According to Harish’s father Allishetty Rajiah, the family became suspicious when the door remained locked from inside. After repeated calls went unanswered, they broke open the door and found Harish hanging from the ceiling fan.

A suicide note was found in his pocket. Harish had completed a diploma in Mining Engineering, discontinued his engineering course midway and later completed his degree through open university while working a private job.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104)