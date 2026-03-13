Vehicle registration process goes fully online

HYDERABAD: The Transport department has introduced a fully online system for submitting applications for permanent vehicle registration through the Dealer Point platform, with the new rules coming into effect from Friday.

According to the Transport Commissioner, dealers will no longer be required to physically submit Form-20 and other documents to Regional Transport Authority (RTA) offices.

The Dealer Point Registration system has been operational since January 24. Earlier, fully built non-transport motorcycles and motor cars were exempted from being produced at RTA offices during the first registration.