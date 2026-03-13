Vehicle registration process goes fully online

HYDERABAD: The Transport department has introduced a fully online system for submitting applications for permanent vehicle registration through the Dealer Point platform, with the new rules coming into effect from Friday.
According to the Transport Commissioner, dealers will no longer be required to physically submit Form-20 and other documents to Regional Transport Authority (RTA) offices.
The Dealer Point Registration system has been operational since January 24. Earlier, fully built non-transport motorcycles and motor cars were exempted from being produced at RTA offices during the first registration.
Previously, dealers sent Form-20 along with supporting documents to RTA offices through speed post or courier, which often caused delays. Under the new system, dealers must upload scanned copies of Form-20 signed by the vehicle owner and financier, along with other documents, through the online platform.
RTA offices will not accept physical documents for vehicles receiving Temporary Registration (TR) on or after March 13. For vehicles registered earlier, dealers may also upload scanned documents online to complete the process.
Officials warned that dealers will be responsible for the authenticity of uploaded documents, and submission of forged records will invite criminal action. RTA officials have been directed to process applications within two working days.