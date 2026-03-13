Vendors stop medical supplies to govt hospitals in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Supplies of medicines and medical consumables to several major government hospitals in Hyderabad have been disrupted after the Twin Cities Hospitals’ Suppliers Association halted about 90% of deliveries over dues exceeding Rs 140 crore. Health department officials, however, said there was no disruption in the availability of medicines.

According to official sources, essential and additional medicines are being procured through the Telangana Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC) and are available in government hospitals.

The suppliers’ association said it had stopped most deliveries of medicines, surgical disposables, implants and diagnostic kits from Thursday, while continuing to provide only emergency medicines on request.

Major government teaching hospitals affected include Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, ENT Hospital, Government Maternity Hospital in Sultan Bazar, Government Hospital in Petlaburj and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital.

These hospitals procure medicines and surgical supplies from the association under a two-year contract. According to the association, government hospitals and TGMSIDC together owe more than Rs 140 crore. Of this, about Rs 60 crore has been pending from government teaching hospitals since 2022 and around Rs 80 crore from TGMSIDC since 2025. The payments are supposed to be cleared within 40 days.