Weaver to present silk clothes for Bhadrachalam Rama Navami

KHAMMAM: Weaver SS Jaya Raju has begun weaving pattu vastralu for Lord Rama and Sita Devi in view of the Sri Rama Kalyanam scheduled to be held on March 27 at Bhadrachalam.

This is the seventh time that Jaya Raju is offering pattu vastralu to Lord Rama and Sita Devi during the annual kalyanam. He has set up a weaving machine at the Dhyana Mandir in Bhadrachalam.

Ramalayam Executive Officer K Damodar Rao launched the weaving work on Thursday. Speaking to the media, he said that Jaya Raju has been offering pattuvastralu to Lord Rama and Sita Devi every year free of cost and appreciated his devotion.

Speaking to TNIE, Jaya Raju said he has been providing pattuvastralu to about ten temples across the state free of cost during special events. “I am a great devotee of Lord Rama, which is why I offer pattu vastralu every year during the kalyanam,” he said.

He added that weaving began on Thursday and will be completed by March 25, after which the clothes will be handed over to temple officials. Jaya Raju said five weavers, including himself, are involved in the work and that the pattuvastralu are valued at about Rs 2 lakh.