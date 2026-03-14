Telangana CM Revanth seeks debate, not blockages, on Musi project

HYDERABAD: Appealing to Opposition parties not to oppose the Musi Riverfront Development Project, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that his government was ready to discuss it during the upcoming Budget session.
“If you all pass a resolution to stop this project, I have no issue. Why would I take up this development if you don’t need it? This project is not against anyone. It will become a growth engine for the state. I am ready to receive suggestions and implement them.
Instead of giving suggestions, they are simply saying ‘no’. ‘No’ is not a solution for Musi rejuvenation,” he said, adding that history and future generations would not forgive leaders if the project was not taken up.
Revanth was speaking at the “Moosi Invites” programme organised by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation at Hotel Taj Krishna on Thursday.
He assured that his government was ready to provide better compensation to those who will lose land to the project. “Our intention is not to create trouble for anyone. Some people are spreading propaganda that I am demolishing all buildings with bulldozers. Why would I do that? I will provide container houses near the river.
Can those creating obstacles stay near the Musi in these houses for three months with their families? Should the lives of people living near the Musi change or not?” he asked, emphasising that the project was not intended to benefit the real estate sector.
Responding to allegations that the state government was spending Rs 5,000 crore for Gandhi Sarovar, Revanth said the statue itself would cost only Rs 70–Rs 75 crore.
“Along with related structures, the cost would be about Rs 200–Rs 250 crore, not even 1–2% of the total project cost. We spent Rs 225 crore for the Ambedkar statue at Necklace Road and did not oppose it because we need Ambedkar ideology. At the same time we need Gandhian ideology. Now, people who killed Gandhi are now preaching his ideology,” he said.
Calling social media a “double-edged weapon”, he alleged that some people were spending nearly Rs 5 crore a month of “ill-gotten money” to spread misinformation against the project. Revanth said detailed project reports were prepared by global experts and the government had paid Rs 160 crore in consultancy fees.
“With a good intention to protect Hyderabad, we have taken up this project. The city’s population is now 1.34 crore and will rise to 2.80 crore by 2050. We have a responsibility to create infrastructure for future needs,” he said.
Referring to the city’s history, the chief minister said the Nizams built Osmansagar and Himayatsagar after the 1908 floods and that the reservoirs still played a key role in supplying drinking water.
“Many criticise the Nizams, but they also did good things. Charminar, built by the Qutb Shahis, became the centre of economic activity. Should we leave Hyderabad as it is without considering global changes?” he asked.
He said Musi pollution was affecting not only Hyderabad and Rangareddy but also Nalgonda district.
“The river has turned poisonous due to pollution. People in Nalgonda are already suffering from fluoride-related health problems. Should this punishment continue?” he asked.
Revanth added: “I do not want to waste the chance given to me by God. I am a practising Hindu. I believe in Karma Siddhant and respect other religions.”