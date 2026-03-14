Telangana CM Revanth seeks debate, not blockages, on Musi project

HYDERABAD: Appealing to Opposition parties not to oppose the Musi Riverfront Development Project, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that his government was ready to discuss it during the upcoming Budget session.

“If you all pass a resolution to stop this project, I have no issue. Why would I take up this development if you don’t need it? This project is not against anyone. It will become a growth engine for the state. I am ready to receive suggestions and implement them.

Instead of giving suggestions, they are simply saying ‘no’. ‘No’ is not a solution for Musi rejuvenation,” he said, adding that history and future generations would not forgive leaders if the project was not taken up.

Revanth was speaking at the “Moosi Invites” programme organised by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation at Hotel Taj Krishna on Thursday.

He assured that his government was ready to provide better compensation to those who will lose land to the project. “Our intention is not to create trouble for anyone. Some people are spreading propaganda that I am demolishing all buildings with bulldozers. Why would I do that? I will provide container houses near the river.

Can those creating obstacles stay near the Musi in these houses for three months with their families? Should the lives of people living near the Musi change or not?” he asked, emphasising that the project was not intended to benefit the real estate sector.

Responding to allegations that the state government was spending Rs 5,000 crore for Gandhi Sarovar, Revanth said the statue itself would cost only Rs 70–Rs 75 crore.