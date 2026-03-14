Telangana govt estimates Musi riverfront Phase 1 cost at about Rs 7,000 crore

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday outlined plans for Phase 1 of the Musi Riverfront Development Project, estimated to cost between Rs 6,500 crore and Rs 7,000 crore. The phase includes the development of Gandhi Sarovar at Bapu Ghat and covers two river stretches converging at the proposed reservoir.

A consortium comprising Meinhardt Group, RIOS and Cushman & Wakefield has recently submitted the DPR for Phase 1.Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited MD EV Narasimha Reddy gave a PowerPoint presentation on the project in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday.

According to the presentation, the government has proposed a special grey water management system. As part of this, three major balancing grey water reservoirs will be constructed within the Musi buffer zone near major STPs at Attapur, Amberpet and Nagole. These reservoirs will store treated wastewater generated by STPs across Hyderabad.

A ring bund along the Outer Ring Road corridor is proposed to facilitate conveyance and utilisation of treated grey water for multiple purposes, including landscaping, irrigation, construction and industrial use.

Within the riverfront zone, the plan includes approach roads, cycling tracks, open spaces and parks.

The proposed Gandhi Sarovar master plan includes a Statue of Peace, a handloom training centre, an education and knowledge hub, public recreation spaces, a meditation and wellness village, and a national museum.