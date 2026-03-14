Telangana Congress MLA hosts dinner, with cabinet berth on menu

HYDERABAD: A recent dinner hosted by a senior MLA has sparked a flurry of conversation in political circles — not for what was on the menu but for what was part of the dinner-table talk. While the spread, according to sources, was elaborate, the discussion was anything but light, with legislators spending hours speaking about Cabinet aspirations, constituency issues and the functioning of the state government.
The dinner, hosted in Hyderabad on Thursday by this senior Congress MLA who has been expecting a berth in the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has once again triggered debate within the ruling party. The legislator, who has been waiting for Cabinet expansion, has in recent months raised issues publicly and has also objected to the chief minister’s remarks about continuing in office in the next term.
Sources said around 15 MLAs were invited for the dinner, though only nine attended. The meeting, held at a private venue in the city, reportedly lasted nearly five hours. According to sources, the legislators discussed a range of matters including constituency-related issues, party affairs, funds and other developments in the government.
Highly placed sources indicated that the host MLA sought the support of colleagues present at the dinner in his bid for a Cabinet berth. The attempt, they said, was aimed at conveying to the party high command that he deserved to be accommodated in the Cabinet based on assurances allegedly made by the AICC leadership ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.
Interestingly, among those present were two MLAs with their own expectations from the government.
MLA’s dinner diplomacy sets tongues wagging
One of these two MLAs is said to be hoping for a Cabinet berth under district and seniority considerations, while another is believed to be seeking appointment as a government adviser following the vacancy created after Vem Narender Reddy was elected to the Rajya Sabha and resigned as adviser to the chief minister.
Sources said the MLAs who attended the gathering were from districts including Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Warangal and Nizamabad. One MLA who was present maintained that the discussion was informal. “We spoke about several issues, not only about Cabinet expansion. Such meetings among friends are not new, and they are not directed against anyone in the party or the government,” the legislator said.
The dinner has drawn attention also because the host MLA had visited Delhi two days earlier. His meeting with legislators soon after returning has stirred speculation within the ruling party and the TPCC.
Sources said the MLA is likely to travel to Delhi again on Monday and may present his assessment of the political situation to the party high command, including matters related to governance and administration.
However, when contacted by TNIE, the MLA denied that any secret meeting had taken place. He said the reports were being circulated to damage his chances of securing a Cabinet berth.
“There was no secret dinner meeting. Some people are spreading false information and even trying to complain to the high command about me,” he said.
“I have raised only two issues with the chief minister. Apart from that, there is no difference between us. I never conduct secret meetings and I always raise issues openly.”