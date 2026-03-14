Telangana govt's plan to integrate Intermediate education with school system sparks debate.

HYDERABAD: A proposal by the Telangana government to merge school and Intermediate education under a single authority has sparked a debate across the state, drawing sharp reactions from educators, lecturers and parents who fear the move could reshape one of the most crucial stages of a student’s academic journey.
The plan seeks to bring education from nursery to Class 12 under a single administrative framework. According to the government, the move is aimed at streamlining governance and aligning the State’s education structure with reforms such as the National Education Policy 2020.
However, several education experts and parents’ associations have expressed reservations. They argue that the existing Intermediate system, currently overseen by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE), functions as a specialised stage that prepares students for higher education and competitive examinations. Many stakeholders have called for wider consultations before implementing any major structural changes to the State’s education system.
The debate gained momentum after the Telangana Education Commission recommended integrating Intermediate education into the school system, stating that students of Classes 11 and 12 should study in institutions offering a holistic learning environment rather than in apartment-style junior college buildings that often lack facilities for sports and extracurricular activities.
The Commission said the move would streamline governance, eliminate duplication of administrative functions and create a consistent academic structure across all levels of schooling, with the proposed system expected to come into effect from the 2026 academic year if implemented.
The proposal gained further attention when Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during the inaugural ceremony at Medicover Hospital in Hyderabad, announced that Intermediate education would be merged with the school system beginning from the next academic year.
At present, Telangana follows the traditional 5+2+3+2 education structure — five years of primary education, two years of upper primary, three years of high school and two years of Intermediate education.
Intermediate education, which includes Classes 11 and 12, is currently administered separately by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).
Under the proposed reform, the government plans to integrate Intermediate education into the school education framework and establish a unified board responsible for curriculum development, academic planning and examinations from the primary level to the higher secondary level.
Opposing the proposal, Madhusudhan Reddy, president of the Government Junior Lecturers Association Telangana, said, “The current system of junior colleges focused academic training in subjects such as physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology, which are crucial for national-level entrance examinations. Integrating Intermediate education into the school system could dilute this focus. Rather than merging the boards, the government should focus on strengthening existing institutions, fill the vacant teaching posts, and upgrade facilities in government junior colleges.”
Echoing similar concerns, G Satish, president of the Telangana Private Junior College Managements Association, stated that if Intermediate education is merged into the school system (Classes 6-12), the government should permit junior colleges to run schools from Class 6 onwards. Otherwise, he warned, many institutions and employees in the Intermediate sector could face uncertainty regarding their jobs and livelihoods.
Telangana parents’ associations have also urged the government to undertake broader consultations before implementing the reform. According to the associations, Intermediate education represents a critical stage in a student’s academic journey as it forms the foundation for higher education and professional courses.
Parents have raised concerns about the availability of trained faculty, infrastructure readiness in schools and the potential academic pressure on students if the system is altered without adequate preparation.
Mohammed Abid Ali, a parent, noted that the transition from school to intermediate colleges traditionally exposes students to a new academic environment that fosters independence and maturity.
Meanwhile, Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TSUTF) president Chava Ravi emphasised that the success of the reform would depend largely on the State government’s ability to strengthen infrastructure and recruit qualified faculty.
He pointed out that integrating Intermediate education into schools would require additional classrooms, laboratories and postgraduate teachers capable of handling advanced subjects. Many schools, particularly in rural areas, currently lack the facilities needed to teach higher secondary courses.