MP Putta Mahesh among six who tested positive for drugs after police raid farmhouse party in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, former Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy alias and four others allegedly tested positive for consuming drugs after the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) and Future City police raided a farmhouse at Moinabad in Ranga Reddy district belonging to Rohit Reddy on Saturday.

EAGLE officials said five persons tested positive in drug tests at the farmhouse, including Rohit Reddy, during the raid. At that time, Mahesh Kumar tested negative in the urine test.

However, officials later conducted blood tests, in which the Eluru MP was found positive for drugs. The other persons who tested positive are Namit Mishra, Ritesh Reddy, Kaushik Ravi and Arjun Reddy.

Chevella DCP Yogesh Goutam said that based on credible information, the police raided a farmhouse at around 9.30 pm on Saturday. Upon arrival, a businessman from New Delhi, Namit Sharma, fired one round from a gun into the air.

The gun belongs to Ritesh Reddy, brother of Rohit Reddy, and has a valid licence. However, it was Namit Sharma who fired it. Police also found two grams of cocaine at the party. A total of 10 people were present, including nine men and one woman.

A police official who was part of the raid said that after reaching the farmhouse, they surrounded it from all sides. Later they announced loudly that, “We are police from Future City Commissionerate, we have credible information about illegal drug, we came for search and have search warrant.”