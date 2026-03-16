Let's lead by example, says BRS leader KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao welcomed TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar’s suggestion that people’s representatives from all political parties should undergo drug tests.

The former minister also warned of legal action against those who are trying drag his name into the controversy.

In a post on X, he said: “Drugs create monsters out of human beings. It is unfortunate that even people in responsible positions are resorting to drug usage. I personally am strictly against drugs and usage of illicit substances. My party BRS condemns usage of drugs and any illegal activities. Any one using and peddling drugs should be strictly punished as per the law irrespective of their political affiliation.”

“Having said that, I vehemently condemn the way BRS party is being dragged into this highly deplorable situation. Using a drug case to settle scores with BRS is a reflection of your disgusting politics. I have already repeated several times that I am ready for any test.

I welcome Mahesh Kumar Goud’s suggestion that public representatives from all political parties should take this test. Let’s lead by example. I also hereby warn strongly that dragging my name into any and every drug case will be responded with legal notices,” he added.

Meanwhile, BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan demanded an in-depth and transparent investigation into the alleged drugs incident at the Moinabad farmhouse of former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy.

He stated that whoever is found involved in the incident, regardless of their political affiliation or stature, must face strict action as per the law. He strongly condemned what he termed as the false propaganda being carried out by the Congress government against Rama Rao.