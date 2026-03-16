Telangana Congress chief suggests drug tests for all MLAs

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition BRS over the alleged Moinabad farmhouse drugs case, with TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud challenging BRS working president KT Rama Rao to undergo a drug test during the Budget session of the Assembly, which is scheduled to commence on Monday.
Addressing the media, Mahesh Goud said that doctors could be invited to the Assembly to conduct drug tests on legislators. “Let us invite a medical team to the Assembly and give samples for drug tests,” he said.
He alleged that some leaders associated with the BRS had been caught in a drugs-related case during police raids on Saturday night.
The TPCC chief claimed that the BRS has been encouraging a drug culture in the state and demanded that Rama Rao respond to the allegations surrounding former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy. He said the BRS leader should accept the “white challenge” and undergo a drug test.
“If KTR has nothing to do with the drugs case, he should accept my challenge,” Mahesh Goud said.
Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan, Tandur MLA B Manohar Reddy alleged that Rohith Reddy was caught at a “drug party” along with individuals from other states, including an MP from Andhra Pradesh and a political leader from Delhi belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Manohar Reddy further alleged that the BRS had introduced drug culture in Telangana and claimed that leaders like Rohith Reddy were being encouraged by senior BRS leaders.
He described Rohith Reddy as a close associate of Rama Rao and questioned why people from other states were allegedly invited to participate in “drug parties” in Telangana.
He also alleged that the incident that took place on Saturday was not a minor gathering but part of a larger drug network. According to him, individuals associated with the drug mafia were present at the party.
The Congress leaders maintained that the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was committed to making Telangana a drug-free state. They said the government had constituted a special enforcement wing, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLEI to curb drug menace in the state.
Cong MLC dares KTR to undergo drug test
Hyderabad: Accusing BRS working president KT Rama Rao of encouraging drug culture in the state, Congress MLC Balmoor Venkat burnt an effigy of the former near Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday. The MLC alleged that the arrest of former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy after a raid by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) at his Moinabad farmhouse has once again brought the drugs issue to the fore in the state.
Venkat challenged Rama Rao to undergo a drug test, also referred to as a “white test”. “If KTR has courage, he should respond to the incident and make his stand clear on the issue,” he said. The MLC further alleged that the BRS leadership was attempting to defame the state government with its “baseless claims”.