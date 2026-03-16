Telangana Congress chief suggests drug tests for all MLAs

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition BRS over the alleged Moinabad farmhouse drugs case, with TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud challenging BRS working president KT Rama Rao to undergo a drug test during the Budget session of the Assembly, which is scheduled to commence on Monday.

Addressing the media, Mahesh Goud said that doctors could be invited to the Assembly to conduct drug tests on legislators. “Let us invite a medical team to the Assembly and give samples for drug tests,” he said.

He alleged that some leaders associated with the BRS had been caught in a drugs-related case during police raids on Saturday night.

The TPCC chief claimed that the BRS has been encouraging a drug culture in the state and demanded that Rama Rao respond to the allegations surrounding former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy. He said the BRS leader should accept the “white challenge” and undergo a drug test.

“If KTR has nothing to do with the drugs case, he should accept my challenge,” Mahesh Goud said.

Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan, Tandur MLA B Manohar Reddy alleged that Rohith Reddy was caught at a “drug party” along with individuals from other states, including an MP from Andhra Pradesh and a political leader from Delhi belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party.