Lite byte | Same farmhouse once in poaching row now in BRS leader drug raid

Liquor syndicate’s request irks minister
The “liquor syndicate” is believed to be not very happy with the 25 per cent income they generate from sale of spirit-based liquor and 30 per cent from sale of beer bottles. If sources are to be believed, the members of the syndicate raised the issue with a certain member of the state Cabinet and sought permission to sell their stocks over and above MRP. Or increase at least Rs 10 on each quarter bottle. Irked by their “unreasonable” request, the minister reportedly gave the syndicate members an earful.
Karma haunts BRS?
Have the chickens come home to roost for the BRS? A section of BJP leaders seems to think so. Soon after former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy allegedly tested positive for drugs during a raid at his farmhouse on Saturday night, some BJP leaders were quick to circulate messages suggesting that karma had finally caught up with the pink party. The reference was to the political storm during the BRS regime when BJP national organisation secretary BL Santosh was accused of using the same farmhouse in an alleged bid to poach BRS MLAs.
Inputs: B Kartheek, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy