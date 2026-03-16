Lite byte | Same farmhouse once in poaching row now in BRS leader drug raid

Liquor syndicate’s request irks minister

The “liquor syndicate” is believed to be not very happy with the 25 per cent income they generate from sale of spirit-based liquor and 30 per cent from sale of beer bottles. If sources are to be believed, the members of the syndicate raised the issue with a certain member of the state Cabinet and sought permission to sell their stocks over and above MRP. Or increase at least Rs 10 on each quarter bottle. Irked by their “unreasonable” request, the minister reportedly gave the syndicate members an earful.