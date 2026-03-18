Congress, BRS lock horns over interest-free loans

HYDERABAD: The second day of the Budget session of the Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a war of words between BRS and Congress members immediately after the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address began.

The treasury benches and the Opposition BRS locked horns over the claims of the state government in the Governor’s address after Congress MLA Balu Naik moved the motion and initiated the debate.

BRS member KT Rama Rao spoke at length. He faced repeated interruptions from treasury benches, including ministers. As Rama Rao lambasted the government, several Congress MLAs and ministers countered him and heated exchanges ensued.

At one point, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the government had provided Rs 57,000 crore in interest-free loans to self-help groups (SHGs). Rama Rao challenged the claim and said that he would resign as MLA if the government proves it. He asked the government to place all records in the House. He added that if the claim was false, the deputy CM should resign.