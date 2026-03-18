Four held for robbing Rs 1 crore hawala cash in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly robbing Rs 1 crore in hawala cash from two men at Kukatpally on Monday night.

The arrested are Md Omer Shareef, Md Ghouse Saddam, Abdul Hameed and Md Khusrouddin, all residents of Hyderabad. The complaint was lodged by Md Azeemuddin.

Police said Khusrouddin, the prime conspirator, worked at Sidra Enterprises in Bahadurpura. His employer used to send him and Azeemuddin to collect cash from different persons using a Rs 10 currency note as a token. After showing the note, the counterpart would hand over the cash. The collected amount was then delivered, on the employer’s instructions, to a person named Shaik Ibrahim at various locations.

Khusrouddin later realised the cash being handled was unaccounted and that the transactions were illegal. He then planned to misappropriate the money. About two months ago, he contacted Omer Shareef, a driver, and informed him about the hawala dealings. Khusrouddin promised to involve him when an opportunity arose.

Recently, their employer instructed Khusrouddin and Azeemuddin to go to Kukatpally to collect Rs 1 crore from a person, giving them a Rs 10 note for identification. Khusrouddin informed Shareef about the movement of the cash and asked him to attack them while they were returning and snatch the amount. Shareef agreed and involved associates Abdul Hameed, Saddam, Chotu, Salman, Ghouse, Zeeshan and Jammu. The group procured chilli powder to incapacitate the victims.