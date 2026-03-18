LPG turns food for thought in Hyderabad’s IT sector

HYDERABAD: The prolonged shortage of LPG and CNG is beginning to ripple through Hyderabad’s IT corridor, affecting daily routines of employees and the support services that sustain the area’s large tech workforce.
Cafeterias are scaling back operations, shared transport has become scarce, and hostel operators are struggling to maintain food services. This has led to several companies reportedly considering temporary work-from-home (WFH) arrangements.
For thousands of employees who rely on office campuses and nearby hostels for everyday needs, the disruption has been immediate. Several office cafeterias have either shut down or are operating with limited menus as LPG supplies tighten, forcing workers to search for meals outside their workplaces.
“We depend heavily on office cafeterias for our daily meals. With many of them closed, arranging food outside has become both difficult and expensive,” said Vinay Vangala, an IT employee. According to him, companies are already discussing the possibility of allowing employees to work from home if the situation continues.
“There are ongoing discussions about WFH because the shortage is affecting both commuting and food availability. A decision is likely if the situation persists,” he said.
The uncertainty has also spread to the vast hostel network that supports the IT corridor’s workforce. The IT Corridor Hostel Association has appealed to hostel operators not to suspend services despite the fuel crunch, warning that doing so could leave thousands without reliable access to food and accommodation.
LPG snaps daily life routine
The association estimates that around 11,000 hostels operate across the corridor, housing nearly 11 lakh IT employees. Many of these facilities provide both lodging and daily meals, making them a critical support system for young professionals who have moved to the city for work.
“If hostels stop providing food or shut down operations, it will create a serious problem. Many of us do not have alternative arrangements,” said another employee, Karunakar.
Transport has been affected as well. Shared auto-rickshaws — a common mode of last-mile travel for employees commuting between hostels, metro stations, and office campuses — have become harder to find as the CNG shortage deepens.
Commuters say the number of shared autos has dropped sharply, while fares have increased.
“There is at least a 40% reduction in shared autos. Earlier they charged about Rs 20 for a ride, but now they are asking double, around Rs 40 to Rs 50,” said Khushi, who travels daily to the IT corridor.
With food services, accommodation, and transport all under strain, employees and service providers say the shortage is beginning to affect the rhythm of work in the city’s technology hub. For now, companies and residents alike are hoping that fuel supplies stabilise soon, as a prolonged disruption could further unsettle daily life in the corridor.