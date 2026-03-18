SIT to probe Moinabad drugs case

HYDERABAD: Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case in which TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy and nine others are accused.

The memo issued constituting the SIT states that the team shall go to the bottom of the case during the investigation and probe all aspects in connection with the offence.

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The nine-member SIT will work under the supervision of Future City Commissioner G Sudheer Babu. The members of the SIT are Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam, Greyhounds Group Commander M Ravinder Reddy, Shadnagar DCP Ch Sirisha, EAGLE DSP C Harish Chandra Reddy, EAGLE DSP N Buchaiah, Moinabad SHO and Investigation Officer Y Mallikarjun Reddy, Mokila SI C Koteshwar Rao, Moinabad SI N Venkanna and Shamshabad Rural SI Sadath Ali.

“The team shall maintain the highest levels of professional competence throughout the investigation. The SIT should complete the investigation in the case and file a chargesheet within three months,” the memo says.