SIT to probe Moinabad drugs case

HYDERABAD: Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case in which TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy and nine others are accused.
The memo issued constituting the SIT states that the team shall go to the bottom of the case during the investigation and probe all aspects in connection with the offence.
Gun licence likely to be cancelled: DCP
The nine-member SIT will work under the supervision of Future City Commissioner G Sudheer Babu. The members of the SIT are Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam, Greyhounds Group Commander M Ravinder Reddy, Shadnagar DCP Ch Sirisha, EAGLE DSP C Harish Chandra Reddy, EAGLE DSP N Buchaiah, Moinabad SHO and Investigation Officer Y Mallikarjun Reddy, Mokila SI C Koteshwar Rao, Moinabad SI N Venkanna and Shamshabad Rural SI Sadath Ali.
“The team shall maintain the highest levels of professional competence throughout the investigation. The SIT should complete the investigation in the case and file a chargesheet within three months,” the memo says.
Meanwhile, the Moinabad police on Tuesday filed a custody petition before the local court seeking seven days’ police custody of three arrested accused — Rohith Reddy, his brother Ritesh Reddy and businessman Namit Sharma.
Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam said Sharma fired four rounds from a pistol, with the last round allegedly fired at the police. Among them, one round was allegedly fired at the police after Pilot Rohith Reddy and Ritesh Reddy provoked him to fire, even though the police had identified themselves. At that time, the accused was suspected to be intoxicated.
However, no police personnel were injured in the firing.
The DCP said that the Moinabad police was likely to ask the Cyberabad police to cancel the gun licence in the name of Ritesh Reddy since the gun belonged to him.
He stated that Kaushik Ravi usually travels to Shimla and is believed to have procured drugs there. “He will be questioned regarding the quantity and the person he procured the contraband from,” he said.
Why the accused gathered at the farmhouse is yet to be established. At present, it appears to have been a casual meeting, though the reason behind it will be ascertained during the investigation.
The Chevella DCP also said that TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.