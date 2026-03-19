Vision-2047 will counter job loss due to AI 'tsunami', says Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Describing Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a “tsunami” that could lead to large-scale unemployment, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy told the Telangana Assembly on Wednesday that his government has brought the Vision–2047 policy which he said would help face the challenge.

“An AI tsunami will come. Because of that, lakhs of jobs are likely to be lost, leading to a huge unemployment problem. In this context, we need to prepare to face this challenge. To address it, we have brought the Telangana Vision–2047 policy document,” he said.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address, Revanth outlined his vision of transforming Telangana into a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

To curb pollution in the CURE region, the chief minister announced that the government had decided to shift red and orange category industries. He said 2,850 diesel TGSRTC buses operating in Hyderabad would be replaced with 3,000 electric buses by December 9, 2026. Diesel and petrol autos would be converted into EVs, he said. The chief minister added that the CURE region should be developed into a service-sector economy.

Stating that failure to protect the city and its water bodies would draw the ire of future generations, he said: “HYDRAA is rejuvenating lakes in Hyderabad by removing encroachments. Keeping climate change in mind, we have decided to rejuvenate the Musi. But Opposition parties are opposing it. Their stomachs are filled with more venom than the pollution in the Musi.”