US remains Telangana's biggest export market

HYDERABAD: Telangana ranked seventh in India, with merchandise exports touching Rs 1,61,843 crore in 2024-25, marking a 39.30% increase from Rs 1,16,182 crore recorded in 2023-24, according to the Telangana Socio Economic Outlook 2026.

Notably, exports of aircraft and spacecraft parts outperformed pharmaceutical products, organic chemicals, and electrical and engineering goods.

The US remained Telangana’s largest export destination, accounting for 23.64% of total shipments, followed by the United Arab Emirates at 11.74% and Saudi Arabia at 6.74%. Other major destinations included China, France, the United Kingdom, Turkey, the Czech Republic, Bangladesh and Kuwait.

The state exported nearly 95 Indian Trade Classification based on Harmonised System (ITC-HS) commodities to more than 200 countries during the year. Export activity remained heavily concentrated in five districts—Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Hyderabad and Mahabubnagar—which together accounted for 90.10% of the total merchandise export value between April 2024 and March 2025.

According to the Centre’s Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2024 report, Telangana was placed in the ‘Achievers’ category among landlocked States. The State also secured eighth position nationally and second place among landlocked States in NITI Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index 2024.