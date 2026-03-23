‘Insulted’ Jeevan Reddy reiterates his decision to quit Congress

JAGTIAL: Former minister T Jeevan Reddy has reiterated that he will officially resign as a member of the ruling Congress on March 25.

The disgruntled veteran leader made the announcement a day

after the party leadership sent two ministers — D Sridhar Babu and Adluri Laxman Kumar — to his residence in Jagtial to pacify and convince him to change his decision.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Jeevan Reddy said that he can no longer endure the humiliation he is being subjected to by the Congress and has hence decided to end his over 40-year association with the grand old party.

“I’m being humiliated in the party, especially in the last 20 months. I won’t be able to bear these insults anymore. The party seems to be not interested in finding solutions to issues raised by me. Hence, I came to the conclusion that I can't continue to serve the party,” he said.

“I will be ending my four-decade-long association with the Congress on March 25,” he said, adding that he will reveal his future plans after submitting his resignation.

“The chief minister also played a role in the injustice done to me,” he alleged.

The veteran leader also said that he will resign on Wednesday after holding a meeting with his supporters and well-wishers.