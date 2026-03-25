Telangana government, dealers debunk fuel shortage rumours, urge public to avoid panic buying

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Wednesday debunked claims of a fuel shortage and advised the public to ignore the rumours that have triggered panic buying across the state.

As motorists began rushing to fuel stations in Hyderabad amid rumours of shortage since Tuesday evening, the Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association reassured the public that there is adequate stock available with HPCL, IOCL and BPCL, and the supply chains are functioning normally.

To address the situation, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will hold a review meeting here on Wednesday with officials on petrol, LPG cylinders and urea stocks, an official release said.

After many fuel stations were overcrowded across Hyderabad, motorists were advised not to store fuel in large containers unnecessarily.

"As many as 1,500 petrol, diesel tankers were dispatched to fuel stations on Tuesday alone. Around 20,000 kilo liters of petrol is available," Civil Supplies Department Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra said in a release.