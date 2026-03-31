Telangana Assembly resolution asks Centre to take initiative, stop West Asia war

HYDERABAD: The Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution urging the Union government to take initiative to stop the war and work towards establishing global peace. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka introduced the resolution in the Assembly.

The resolution stated, “The war that has begun between Iran and Israel in West Asia is taking multiple forms and is destabilising the global economy. We all know that crude oil (petrol, diesel, gas) significantly influences the economic conditions of every country. Due to the impact of this war on crude oil production and transportation, supply chains are being disrupted.

The United States and Israel are carrying out attacks on Iran and Lebanon. At the same time, Iran is targeting US defence bases located in Gulf and Middle Eastern countries. These attacks involve advanced weaponry such as fighter bombers, ballistic missiles, and drones. In this large-scale destruction caused by such weapons, nearly 4,000 innocent people have lost their lives. Along with these deaths, massive economic devastation is also taking place.”

It said that while the loss of lives may be confined to the countries involved, the economic impact is global, with Asian nations, including India, facing serious consequences. It warned that if the conflict continues unchecked, it could escalate into a Third World War, posing a threat to humanity, and urged the Government of India to take initiative to stop the war and work towards global peace.