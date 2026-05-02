Kadiyam Srihari accuses KCR, KTR of double standards on defections

JANGAON/HANUMAKONDA: Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari has accused BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and pink party working president KT Rama Rao of adopting double standards over the alleged defection of MLAs to the ruling Congress.
Alleging that KCR had engineered large-scale defections of legislators from opposition parties during his first term as chief minister, Srihari described the BRS leadership’s stance as the pot calling the kettle black.
Speaking after inaugurating Indiramma houses and CC roads in Midikonda village on Friday, the MLA alleged that the formation of Telangana had benefited only one family, which amassed wealth through illegal means.
Referring to former MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, he claimed that she herself had made public allegations of corruption against her father, KCR, and brother, KTR, before quitting the BRS and forming her own political party. He questioned why the former chief minister had remained silent on his daughter’s allegations of large-scale corruption during his tenure.
Srihari said he was working closely with the ruling Congress for the development of his constituency and asserted that he had remained loyal to the BRS during its 10-year rule. Accusing the former Station Ghanpur MLA of neglecting the constituency’s development for 15 years, he said he was able to secure projects and funds due to his proximity to the ruling party.
He said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka would inaugurate development projects and lay foundation stones for works worth approximately Rs 65 crore in the constituency on May 7.
Describing the Indira Kutumba Bima scheme, to be implemented soon in the state, as a boon for the poor, the MLA said that under the scheme, a family would receive Rs 5 lakh as insurance within 15 days in the event of the death of its head in an accident.