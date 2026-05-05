Irrigation engineer found dead in canal near Telangana's Nalgonda, phone missing

NALGONDA: An irrigation engineer was found dead after falling into a canal under the Udaya Samudram project on Monday. The 52-year-old’s missing mobile phone and the circumstances of his death have prompted the police to register a case of suspicious death.

The victim, Maddepuri Satish Chandra, an Executive Engineer (EE) with the district irrigation department, was a resident of Ravindra Nagar in Nalgonda town. On Monday, he went to the D37 (SLBC) canal on the outskirts of Chandanapalli village. According to a complaint filed by his wife, Pravalika, he had visited the site for official work and accidentally fell into the canal. As he did not know how to swim, he reportedly drowned.

However, several doubts have been raised regarding the circumstances of his death, with speculation over whether it was an accident, suicide or foul play.

The absence of his mobile phone at the scene has added to the suspicion. Police are examining whether he had gone to the site alone and what transpired before the incident.

On receiving information, Nalgonda Rural Police recovered the body. A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS.