Justice league | Telangana HC disposes of ex-MLA’s plea on KGBV bunker bed ‘irregularities’

The Telangana High Court disposed of a writ petition filed by former MLA Peddi Sudershan Reddy seeking action on his complaint alleging large-scale irregularities in the procurement of bunker beds for KGBVs. The petitioner sought directions to declare the inaction of authorities on his December 18, 2025, representation as illegal and unconstitutional and requested registration of a vigilance complaint over the alleged tender irregularities. The court observed that the Vigilance Commission had already examined the complaint and forwarded it to the Secretary, School Education Department, for enquiry and appropriate action.

HC tells govt not to take coercive steps on IDPL land acquisition

Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state government not to take any coercive steps for acquisition of lands allotted to Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited (IDPL) pending adjudication of the matter before a single judge. The court passed the order while hearing a house-motion appeal filed by IDPL challenging interim orders of a single judge relating to implementation of proceedings issued by the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction on February 6, 2008. The BIFR had withdrawn the collector’s January 27, 2008 proceedings directing resumption of 891.38 acres of land allotted to IDPL and transfer of the same to TGIIC.