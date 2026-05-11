CM Revanth Reddy calls PM Modi’s gold remark ‘irresponsible’, seeks all-party meet on West Asia crisis

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to avoid buying gold for a year and adopt austerity measures as an “irresponsible call,” saying it reflected the failure of the Central government and amounted to an “undeclared ban” on the people.

Speaking to reporters, Revanth Reddy said the situation had arisen due to the failure of foreign policy. He said, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi had been raising concerns over foreign policy for the last six months and that Modi had now indirectly admitted it.

Ridiculing the Prime Minister’s remarks, Revanth Reddy said: “the Prime Minister told the people to survive on air and live in the air”.

The Chief Minister demanded that the Centre convene an all-party meeting and consult experts to prepare a roadmap to address the crisis arising from the West Asia conflict.

“The US is involved in the war. India is not a part of the war, yet we are facing problems. The Centre should negotiate with other countries to overcome the crisis,” Revanth Reddy said.