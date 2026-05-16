Hyderabad court awards life term to man for raping minor niece; convict's mother, brother also jailed

HYDERABAD: The Fast Track Special Court for Expeditious Trial and Disposal of Rape and POCSO Act Cases in LB Nagar has sentenced a 25-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for repeatedly raping his 16-year-old niece. The court also sentenced the convict’s mother and brother to three years of imprisonment for concealing the crime, threatening the victim, and forcing a miscarriage.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 on the prime accused and Rs 6,000 each on the other two co-accused. Additionally, a compensation of Rs 4 lakh was awarded to the survivor.

According to the prosecution, the victim’s mother, who lives separately due to marital disputes, worked as a domestic help and used to leave her children at her mother’s house in Abubakar Colony. In 2021, she found her elder daughter weeping and complaining of severe abdominal pain. The minor revealed that her maternal uncle had sexually assaulted her multiple times under threat of dire consequences.

A medical examination confirmed that the minor was four to five months pregnant. When the survivor’s mother confronted her family, her mother and brothers threatened them, forcibly administered pregnancy-termination pills to the minor, caused a miscarriage, and disposed of the foetus in a drainage line.

The accused kept the mother-daughter duo under confinement to prevent them from approaching the law enforcement agencies. After escaping their control, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint at the Balapur police station. Following a detailed investigation, the police filed a charge-sheet leading to the conviction.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated the efforts of the investigation team, prosecution, and stakeholders for ensuring swift justice.