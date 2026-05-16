Telangana HC declines to pass interim order on MoS Bandi Sanjay's son's plea in POCSO case

HYDERABAD: Justice T Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Friday declined to pass any interim order in the anticipatory bail plea filed by Bandi Sai Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The vacation bench clarified that orders on the anticipatory bail plea, including the request for interim protection from arrest, would be pronounced on the next vacation bench day, Thursday.

The matter came up before the vacation bench as part of a criminal petition filed by Bhageerath seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the POCSO case registered at Pet Basheerabad Police Station. The interim application seeking protection from arrest had earlier been heard on Thursday and was posted to Friday for further hearing.

After hearing arguments from all sides well into Friday night, Justice Madhavi Devi observed that it would not be possible to pronounce orders immediately from the bench and adjourned the matter for orders.

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, urged the court to grant interim protection from arrest pending pronouncement of orders. He submitted that the petitioner was willing to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the police whenever required.

The senior counsel argued that if the matter remained pending for another week, coercive action should not be taken in the meantime. He further submitted that the investigation could continue unhindered and assured the court that there would be no interference with witnesses or tampering with evidence.

However, counsel representing the victim opposed the request for interim protection, contending that no such relief should be granted in a serious offence registered under the POCSO Act.

The court accordingly adjourned the matter for orders.