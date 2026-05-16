Telangana Police arrest Union MoS Bandi Sanjay’s son Bhageerath in POCSO case

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, Bandi Bhageerath, was arrested on Saturday night in a POCSO case registered against him, after the BJP leader confirmed his son had surrendered before the Telangana Police and joined the probe.

"The accused has been arrested by police," a senior police told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Cyberabad Police had issued a lookout circular against Bhageerath, while police teams conducted searches across the country to trace him.

The development came a day after the Telangana High Court refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Bhageerath while hearing his anticipatory bail plea. The court said it was not inclined to grant interim relief at this stage.

As part of the investigation, the statements of the alleged 17-year-old victim and her mother, who is the complainant in the case, were recorded before a magistrate on Saturday.

The Union Minister of State said he had asked his son to cooperate with the police soon after the complaint was registered last week.

"With utmost respect for the law and judiciary, today my son Bandi Bageerath went before the Telangana Police through our advocates for investigation. I have said this before too: whether it is my own son or a common citizen, everyone is equal before the law. My son has consistently maintained that he has committed no mistake," the Union minister said in a post on X.

"After consulting legal experts and placing before them the evidence available with us, we were advised that the matter would be addressed appropriately through the legal process," he said.

"At the same time, I believe in fully cooperating with the investigation and respecting the judicial system. Even though court proceedings are underway and orders are expected next week, and despite advice from our legal team, I felt there should be no hesitation from our side in cooperating with the inquiry. I have complete faith in the justice system," he added.