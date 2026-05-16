VAT a burden! Hyderabad pays the most for fuel among metros after latest price hike

HYDERABAD: Among the six metros in the country, Hyderabad residents now pay the highest fuel prices, with petrol costing Rs 110.89 per litre after the latest revision.
Industry representatives attributed the high prices largely to Telangana’s steep Value Added Tax (VAT), which stands at 35.20% on petrol and 27% on diesel — the highest among states.
Fuel prices were revised amid elevated crude oil prices and supply concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis.
Petrol prices in Hyderabad were increased by Rs 3.39 per litre, while diesel prices went up by Rs 3.26 per litre, the steepest hike among the six metros. Diesel now costs Rs 98.96 per litre in Hyderabad.
The price of XP100 petrol in Telangana stands at Rs 163 per litre, while XP95 costs Rs 120.33 per litre.
Diesel price highest in Hyderabad
The revision comes after a four-year pause, with fuel retailers citing mounting losses due to rising global crude oil prices amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict.
Among metro cities, Kolkata had the second-highest petrol price at Rs 108.74, Mumbai at Rs 106.64, Bengaluru at Rs 106.17, Chennai at Rs 103.90 and New Delhi at Rs 97.77.
For diesel, Hyderabad again topped the list at Rs 98.96 per litre, followed by Chennai at Rs 95.47, Kolkata at Rs 95.13, Bengaluru at Rs 94.10, Mumbai at Rs 93.14 and New Delhi at Rs 90.67.
“One of the main reasons for high petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad is the high VAT. The state government levies 35.20% VAT on petrol and 27% VAT on diesel, the highest among all states in the country,” Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association general secretary Vinod Vishwanath said.
“This did not come as a shock to us as we expected fuel prices to rise by Rs 15 to Rs 20. Prices may rise further in the near future owing to global tensions,” fuel retailer Kunal Sonthalia said.