VAT a burden! Hyderabad pays the most for fuel among metros after latest price hike

HYDERABAD: Among the six metros in the country, Hyderabad residents now pay the highest fuel prices, with petrol costing Rs 110.89 per litre after the latest revision.

Industry representatives attributed the high prices largely to Telangana’s steep Value Added Tax (VAT), which stands at 35.20% on petrol and 27% on diesel — the highest among states.

Fuel prices were revised amid elevated crude oil prices and supply concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Petrol prices in Hyderabad were increased by Rs 3.39 per litre, while diesel prices went up by Rs 3.26 per litre, the steepest hike among the six metros. Diesel now costs Rs 98.96 per litre in Hyderabad.

The price of XP100 petrol in Telangana stands at Rs 163 per litre, while XP95 costs Rs 120.33 per litre.

Diesel price highest in Hyderabad

The revision comes after a four-year pause, with fuel retailers citing mounting losses due to rising global crude oil prices amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict.