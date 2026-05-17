BJP using SIR to delete voters of opposition parties: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has accused the BJP of misusing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by removing voters and supporters of opposition parties, particularly in states ruled by regional parties.

Addressing booth-level assistants (BLAs) from the Sanathnagar Assembly constituency at the party office here on Saturday, he called on BRS workers to remain vigilant and ensure that no eligible voter’s name is deleted from the electoral rolls. Demanding that the SIR process be conducted in a transparent and impartial manner, he added that the party would organise additional training sessions for BLAs, if required.

The former minister asserted that there was a growing sentiment across Telangana that the Congress must go and K Chandrashekar Rao must return, stating that people would bring back the BRS to power whenever elections are held in the state.

KTR remarked that the BJP made some gains in Telangana only due to a “temporary wave” witnessed during the Lok Sabha elections. “The BJP is strong on social media but weak in society. It survives on creating divisions among people,” said the Sircilla Assembly constituency MLA.

KTR said that the BRS had urged the Commission to ensure complete transparency and neutrality in the voter verification process, while identifying and removing bogus and duplicate votes in Hyderabad.