SIR is to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of electoral rolls : Telangana CEO

HYDERABAD: Asserting that no eligible citizen would be left out of the electoral rolls, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy on Saturday said that a total of 35,985 BLOs will visit every household between June 25 and July 24, 2026, to distribute pre-filled Enumeration Forms (EFs).

BLOs will help electors fill up the forms and later collect them. Officials said BLOs would make at least three visits to each household.

Electors can also fill and submit Enumeration Forms online through the Election Commission website. Voters may contact the toll-free voter helpline number 1950 or use the “Book a Call with BLO” facility on the ECINET app and the ECI portal.

Officials clarified that, except for the Enumeration Form, no other document would be collected during the enumeration phase.

The CEO said the names of all electors whose Enumeration Forms were received would be included in the draft electoral rolls. Booth-wise lists of electors who fail to return the forms would also be displayed.

After publication of the draft rolls, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will issue notices to electors whose details could not be linked or where discrepancies are found during verification.

Sudharshan Reddy said documents would be sought only during the notice and verification stage, depending on the category of the elector.

Electors born in India before July 1, 1987, would have to provide any one document establishing date or place of birth. Those born between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004, would have to submit documents relating to themselves and either parent.

Electors born after December 2, 2004, would have to provide documents relating to themselves as well as both parents.