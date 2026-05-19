Rabi procurement: 40 LMT paddy lifted, Rs 6,462 crore paid to farmers

HYDERABAD: The paddy procurement operations of 2025–26 Rabi season are continuing in full swing across the state. The government, according to officials, has so far procured 40.03 LMT of paddy and paid `6,462.73 crore to the farmers.

A total of 8,575 procurement centres were set up across the state to purchase grains in the current marketing season.

Officials said that compared to the 2021–22 Rabi season, procurement this year is significantly higher. By May 18 in 2021–22, only 21.79 LMT were procured, whereas this year procurement reached 40.03 LMT. Compared to 2021–22 Rabi season, procurement this year has increased by 18.24 LMT so far, they added.

Paddy procurement this year is also higher than that of the 2022–23 Rabi season. By May 18, 2022–23, procurement stood at 30.40LMT, while this year it reached 40.03 LMT, officials stated. Compared to the 2022–23 Rabi season, procurement this year has increased by 9.63 LMT so far.

They also said that compared to 2023–24 Rabi season, this year’s purchase figures are higher. By the same date in 2023–24, procurement stood at 36.01 LMT, whereas this year it reached 40.03 LMT. Compared to the 2023–24 Rabi season, procurement this year has increased by 4.02 LMT so far. In the 2024–25 Rabi season, procurement by May 18 had reached 54.18 LMT, whereas this year procurement stands at 40.03 LMT so far.

Officials said that the number of procurement centres this year is the highest among all previous Rabi seasons. There were 6,609 centres in 2021-22, 7,037 in 2022–23, 7,178 in 2023–24, 8,378 in 2024–25 and 8,575 centres in 2025–26.