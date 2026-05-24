Telangana government confirms 16 deaths in state due to intense heat

HYDERABAD: Stating that the intense heat gripping the country has claimed 16 lives in Telangana so far this summer, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday directed district collectors to remain on high alert and take immediate steps to prevent further casualties.
The minister, who conducted an emergency review meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat amid rising temperatures and severe heatwave conditions, announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those who died due to heat stroke.
According to reports submitted by district collectors, four deaths were reported from Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, three each from Warangal Urban, Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts, and one each from Jogulamba Gadwal, Rangareddy and Suryapet districts.
Srinivasa Reddy said the compensation would be provided as per the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and instructed officials to expedite the process.
With the IMD warning that heatwave conditions are likely to intensify over the next three days, the minister asked collectors to remain extra vigilant. He said the severity of the heat had reached abnormal levels and that El Nino conditions had worsened the situation.
“There should be no negligence in safeguarding human lives. The entire government machinery must remain fully alert,” he said, directing officials to identify mandals and villages recording extreme temperatures and issue advance warnings to residents.
The minister instructed officials to ensure the supply of cool drinking water, buttermilk and ORS packets at bus stands, markets, major roads, labour-intensive areas and other crowded public places.
“Not a single life should be lost due to the heat,” he said.
Srinivasa Reddy also appealed to elderly persons, pregnant women, children and those suffering from illnesses to avoid venturing out between 11 am and 4 pm unless necessary. Officials were asked to take special precautions for agricultural labourers, construction workers and roadside workers.
Srinivasa Reddy said the state government was taking measures on a war footing in coordination with all departments to ensure public safety and urged people to strictly follow government advisories.
According to the Meteorological Department, severe temperatures and heatwave conditions are expected to continue till May 26 in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubnagar, Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts. The minister directed collectors of these districts to take special precautionary measures.