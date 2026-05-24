Telugu techies see red at US green card policy changes

HYDERABAD: A recent policy memorandum issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), proposing tighter scrutiny of adjustment of status applications for certain foreign nationals seeking permanent residency, has triggered concern among Telugu professionals working in the American technology sector. Many fear the move could force more applicants into consular processing in India, exposing them to visa delays and travel-related uncertainties.
Indian professionals already face some of the longest green card waiting periods in the US immigration system because of country-wise caps on employment-based visas. In several categories, processing for Indian applicants is still moving through petitions filed around 2012–13, despite nearly 1,40,000 employment-based green cards being issued annually across all nationalities.
Community groups and immigration observers say younger Indian professionals entering the queue today could face waiting periods stretching into decades under the existing system as more skilled workers continue to apply for permanent residency each year.
Aganitha AI founder Ramarao Kanneganti said the latest policy change adds another layer of uncertainty to an already complex immigration process for Indian professionals.
“Many Indian students first arrive in the United States on F-1 visas, move to temporary work authorisation through Optional Practical Training (OPT), and then attempt to secure an H-1B visa through a lottery system. Only after that do employers sponsor them for permanent residency,” he explained.
“Even after employers file immigrant petitions, Indian applicants often spend many years waiting because of country-wise caps and visa backlogs. During this period, people build entire lives in America — their careers, homes and children’s education become tied to immigration paperwork and continued employment,” he said.
Global Telangana Association (GTA) founder Vishweshwar Reddy Kalavala said many Indian families remain on temporary visas for years while waiting for permanent residency. Even those maintaining valid H-1B status often have to renew visas repeatedly while depending on employer sponsorship to remain in the country.
“The latest USCIS policy interpretation has raised concerns over the risks associated with consular processing in India. Professionals fear that being required to leave the United States during the final stage of the green card process could expose families to visa delays, administrative hurdles and the possibility of being stranded outside the country despite years of legal employment,” he said.
G Sudheer Kumar, a technology professional who has been working in the US for the past six years, said obtaining visa stamping appointments in India has itself become increasingly difficult in recent years.
“Getting a visa stamping slot in India is extremely difficult. Depending on availability, it can take anywhere between six months and a year. There is also uncertainty over administrative processing delays or visa refusals. Similar concerns are now being raised over the proposed policy changes,” he said.
Recalling the Covid-19 period, Sudheer Kumar said many professionals who travelled to India for visa renewals were unable to return to the US for months after appointments were repeatedly cancelled, with some eventually losing their jobs.
“There were people who travelled home during Covid expecting to return in a few weeks, but the cancellation of visa appointments left them stranded for months. Some companies eventually terminated employees because they could not return on time,” he said.
He added that any future global crisis, war-like situation or diplomatic disruption could halt visa operations, affecting employment continuity, children’s education and immigration status linked to employer sponsorship.