Telugu techies see red at US green card policy changes

HYDERABAD: A recent policy memorandum issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), proposing tighter scrutiny of adjustment of status applications for certain foreign nationals seeking permanent residency, has triggered concern among Telugu professionals working in the American technology sector. Many fear the move could force more applicants into consular processing in India, exposing them to visa delays and travel-related uncertainties.

Indian professionals already face some of the longest green card waiting periods in the US immigration system because of country-wise caps on employment-based visas. In several categories, processing for Indian applicants is still moving through petitions filed around 2012–13, despite nearly 1,40,000 employment-based green cards being issued annually across all nationalities.

Community groups and immigration observers say younger Indian professionals entering the queue today could face waiting periods stretching into decades under the existing system as more skilled workers continue to apply for permanent residency each year.

Aganitha AI founder Ramarao Kanneganti said the latest policy change adds another layer of uncertainty to an already complex immigration process for Indian professionals.

“Many Indian students first arrive in the United States on F-1 visas, move to temporary work authorisation through Optional Practical Training (OPT), and then attempt to secure an H-1B visa through a lottery system. Only after that do employers sponsor them for permanent residency,” he explained.

“Even after employers file immigrant petitions, Indian applicants often spend many years waiting because of country-wise caps and visa backlogs. During this period, people build entire lives in America — their careers, homes and children’s education become tied to immigration paperwork and continued employment,” he said.