Boiling summers, copy-paste solutions

HYDERABAD: As temperatures cross 46°C in several parts of Telangana, familiar warnings to stay indoors, remain hydrated and avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours have returned. But experts say the worsening heat is no longer just a seasonal crisis and reflects deeper failures in urban planning, environmental protection and long-term climate preparedness.

Criticism is mounting over the state’s Heatwave Action Plan, which largely focuses on awareness campaigns while many structural causes driving extreme heat remain unaddressed.

“Preparedness is not optional, it is a constitutional obligation,” said policy expert and environmentalist Donthi Narasimha Reddy, warning that Telangana’s recurring heatwaves are now consequences of climate change and ecological degradation rather than isolated seasonal events.

Environmentalists point to disappearing tree cover, shrinking lakes and expanding concrete landscapes as major contributors to rising urban temperatures.

“At a time when cities need more shade, cooling and ecological balance, large-scale tree cutting continues while urban spaces are increasingly being buried under concrete,” said environmentalist Uday Krishna.