Body carried in arms without informing staff, hospital clarifies after video goes viral

KHAMMAM: A video showing a body being carried out of the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam triggered controversy on social media on Sunday.

K Venkanna (45), a painter from Bhadrachalam, collapsed at his house due to suspected heatstroke and was shifted to the hospital. Doctors treated him, but he died during treatment.

As the hospital hearse van had been under repair for the past seven days, some of Venkanna’s friends carried the body in their arms to the hospital gate to take it home in an auto-rickshaw. Hospital authorities said the body was moved without informing staff. Videos of the incident were circulated on social media, with claims of negligence by the hospital.

However, Venkanna’s family insisted there was no negligence by doctors or hospital staff.

They said the friends moved the body without informing hospital authorities since Venkanna’s residence was barely 200 metres from the hospital. Hospital staff later stopped them and arranged a private ambulance.

Hospital Superintendent M Rama Krishna said Venkanna was given proper treatment but died during treatment. He said two youths took the body from the mortuary without staff permission while formalities were being completed.