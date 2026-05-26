Congress deceived farmers, pushed them into distress: BJP

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday demanded that the Congress government, which promised to procure every grain produced by farmers, “must open its eyes now as heaps of paddy are lying unattended at procurement centres”.

Speaking to the media after visiting the Pargi Agriculture Procurement Centre at Kulkacharla of Vikarabad district, he said that instead of causing further hardships to farmers, the government should immediately provide proper infrastructure and expedite the procurement of all grains across the state.

As part of its “Rythu Ghosha, BJP Bharosa” programme, a BJP delegation led by Ramchander visited procurement centres to understand the hardships being faced by farmers due to procurement delays.

Ramchander alleged that for the past 15 days, farmers have been waiting anxiously, wondering when the trucks will arrive and when their grain will be lifted from the procurement centres. “Farmers are suffering due to lack of tarpaulins and gunny bags at the procurement centres. Adding to their woes are non-arrival of trucks and weighing not being done on time,” he said.

The BJP leader accused the Revanth Reddy government of deceiving farmers by not procuring the grains, pushing them into distress.

“Since it formed the government in the state, the Congress has failed to provide remunerative prices for grains produced by farmers. It has not provided basic amenities at IKP centres or completed the procurement process on time,” Ramchander alleged.

BJP Legislative Party leaders Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, AVN Reddy, MPs DK Aruna, Etala Rajender, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, M Raghunandan Rao, MLA Palvai Harish Babu, Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta and MLCs Anji Reddy and Malka Komuraiah were among those who participated in the programme.