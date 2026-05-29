Telangana HC impleads 70 candidates in TGPSC AE qualification dispute

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sarath of the Telangana High Court has allowed an implead petition seeking to add 70 proposed respondents in a writ petition challenging the eligibility criteria adopted by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) for recruitment to various engineering posts.

The main writ petition was filed by Kolakani Sasikumar and eight other unemployed candidates who appeared for the Assistant Engineer (Civil Engineering) qualifying examination. The petitioners contended that the TGPSC illegally selected candidates possessing only B Tech/BE qualifications despite the recruitment notification dated September 12, 2022 allegedly mandating a Diploma in Civil, Electrical, or Mechanical Engineering for posts including Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer in various engineering departments.

The petitioners sought a declaration that the selection process was arbitrary, discriminatory, and contrary to the applicable service rules and violative of Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution of India. They also sought revision of the provisional selection list by excluding candidates who do not possess the mandatory diploma qualification and consideration of their own candidature with consequential benefits, including seniority.