Space the new battleground, India must prepare now: Experts

HYDERABAD: As space rapidly emerges as the newest arena of geopolitical competition and military strategy, some of India’s foremost aerospace and defence leaders have delivered a clear message: the country already possesses the technological capability to compete globally, but must urgently build scale, capacity and private-sector strength to secure its place in the emerging space age.

The call came at the third edition of the national symposium, The Day the Sky Goes Dark: Warfare in the Age of Satellite Dependence, held at T-Hub in Hyderabad on Saturday. Former chiefs of ISRO, DRDO and the Indian Air Force joined industry leaders and policymakers to discuss India’s preparedness for a future where space assets could determine the outcome of conflicts.

A question posed by symposium founder Girish Mallpani — “Why can’t India build its own Starlink?” — sparked a wide-ranging discussion on satellite infrastructure, launch capabilities and strategic self-reliance. Participants agreed that India faces not a technology deficit but a capacity challenge.

Former ISRO chairman AS Kiran Kumar said India’s achievements, including Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, Aditya-L1 and Mission Shakti, have demonstrated its scientific prowess. However, he said the next phase of growth would require large satellite constellations, a stronger launch ecosystem and deeper private-sector participation. “India has the capability. The challenge now is capacity. We need not just satellites but constellations; not just launches but a launch pipeline,” he said.

Former DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy observed that space has evolved into the fourth dimension of warfare alongside land, sea and air. He stressed the need for stronger collaboration between government institutions and private industry to accelerate innovation and bolster strategic capabilities.

Ananth Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Subba Rao Pavuluri said satellites are no longer niche technological assets but critical components of modern weapon systems.