Census 2027: Krishnaiah seeks implementation of standardised caste codes

HYDERABAD: Welcoming the decision of the Union government to conduct a caste-wise enumeration as part of the forthcoming Census 2027, Rajya Sabha member and National Backward Classes Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt standardised caste codes and official caste lists during population enumeration for accurate caste-wise census data.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Krishnaiah suggested that the Centre adopt the same methodology that was successfully followed for the enumeration of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) during previous Census operations.

The Census Commission may prepare and digitise the official list of castes recognised by the Centre and state governments. During population enumeration, the enumerator should display the relevant official caste list applicable to the state concerned. The respondent may identify his/her caste from the notified list, he said.

Krishnaiah further said that the enumerator should record: Name of the caste; and corresponding caste code/identification number.