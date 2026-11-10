Bhatti Vikramarka urges banks to ease loan burden on drought-hit farmers

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday urged banks to restructure loans and explore the possibility of lowering interest rates to ease the financial burden on farmers and other sections affected by El Niño.

He was addressing a special session on ‘Drought Relief Measures for Kharif 2026’ organised by the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) here.

“Along with restructuring existing loans, fresh credit should be extended to farmers for the Rabi season,” he said, urging banks to adopt a proactive approach in providing financial assistance to various sections of society.

Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the farming community had been the worst affected by the rainfall deficit. He asked banks to also consider the needs of students dependent on education loans, women's self-help groups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).