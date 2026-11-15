Justice league | NIMS appeal against benefits to ex-employee dismissed

The Telangana High Court has dismissed an appeal by the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) challenging the rejection of its plea to recall a judgment granting service and monetary benefits to a former deputy registrar. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda upheld the single judge’s order rejecting the recall application relating to a judgment dated November 10, 2023. The dispute arose from disciplinary proceedings against K Vinodhar, who was compulsorily retired in 2002 over alleged manipulation of official proceedings to extend an enhanced pay scale to legal assistants. He was reinstated in September 2006, with the intervening period treated as punishment. NIMS subsequently classified the 1,569-day period as ‘dies non’, denying him service and monetary benefits. The single judge directed the institute to treat the period as duty for all purposes and extend consequential benefits, including increments and revision of pay and pension.
Sultania faces court warning over unpaid interest
The Telangana High Court has warned that Finance department principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania must appear personally on December 4 if the interest payable to a retired police sub-inspector is not paid in compliance with its earlier directions. The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by V Bethi Kona Reddy, alleging wilful disobedience of an order dated February 25. The assistant government pleader submitted that the government had paid the amount due to the petitioner. However, counsel for the petitioner contended that only the principal amount had been paid and the interest directed by the court remained outstanding. The government pleader sought two weeks to complete the payment and requested an adjournment. Granting the request, the court posted the matter to December 4, 2026. It made clear that Sultania would have to appear personally if the interest amount remained unpaid and a compliance report was not filed by that date.