Justice league | NIMS appeal against benefits to ex-employee dismissed

Sultania faces court warning over unpaid interest

The Telangana High Court has warned that Finance department principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania must appear personally on December 4 if the interest payable to a retired police sub-inspector is not paid in compliance with its earlier directions. The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by V Bethi Kona Reddy, alleging wilful disobedience of an order dated February 25. The assistant government pleader submitted that the government had paid the amount due to the petitioner. However, counsel for the petitioner contended that only the principal amount had been paid and the interest directed by the court remained outstanding. The government pleader sought two weeks to complete the payment and requested an adjournment. Granting the request, the court posted the matter to December 4, 2026. It made clear that Sultania would have to appear personally if the interest amount remained unpaid and a compliance report was not filed by that date.