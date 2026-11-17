Koushik Reddy’s pleas against voice sample tests dismissed
The Telangana High Court has dismissed two criminal revision petitions filed by BRS MLA Padi Koushik Reddy, challenging orders permitting police to collect his voice samples in connection with two criminal cases registered in Karimnagar district.
The cases relate to an incident during the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara on January 29. According to the prosecution, Koushik and around 50 followers climbed onto the festival platform, claiming ownership of the land. He allegedly abused police personnel, including the police commissioner and obstructed them from discharging their duties.
Police sought permission to collect his voice samples for comparison with audio in a video recording of the incident. His counsel, TV Ramana Rao, questioned the authenticity of the video and argued that the prosecution must first establish the original electronic record.
Public Prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao opposed the petitions, alleging that Koushik had been uncooperative during the FSL process.
HYDRAA chief exempted from personal appearance
The Telangana High Court on Monday dispensed with the personal appearance of HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and Shamshabad Tahsildar Amaralingam in a contempt case after they appeared before the court. Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy passed the order after their counsel informed the court of their presence.
The petitioner’s counsel sought time to file a reply, following which the court adjourned the matter by two weeks. The contempt petition was filed by Mohammed Tajamaluddin alias Moinuddin Khan, alleging wilful disobedience of the High Court’s October 23, 2024, order.
He alleged that the officials had forcibly taken possession of his property in Survey No. 626/2AA at Shamshabad village, demolished the existing structure and fenced the land, declaring it government property, without notice or due process.
The earlier order had allowed him to approach authorities under Section 22-A(4) of the Registration Act, 1908, seeking removal of the property from the prohibitory list.
Discoms get interim relief in Rs 314 crore Lanco dispute
The Telangana High Court on Monday stayed an Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) order directing the state’s power distribution companies to deposit 50% of the amount claimed by Lanco Kondapalli Power Limited within two weeks.
Justice EV Venugopal passed the interim order on petitions filed by TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL, challenging APTEL’s November 2, 2026, directions. The stay will remain in force until the next hearing. The dispute concerns supplementary invoices of approximately Rs 314.36 crore raised by Lanco towards historical capacity charges and interest.
The discoms had questioned the applicability of the Late Payment Surcharge Rules to these invoices through the PRAAPTI portal. Before the court, the discoms argued that depositing 50% of the claimed amount would strain their finances, hamper power procurement and affect uninterrupted supply.
Justice Venugopal stayed the tribunal’s order and adjourned the matter to next week.