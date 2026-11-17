Koushik Reddy’s pleas against voice sample tests dismissed

The Telangana High Court has dismissed two criminal revision petitions filed by BRS MLA Padi Koushik Reddy, challenging orders permitting police to collect his voice samples in connection with two criminal cases registered in Karimnagar district.

The cases relate to an incident during the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara on January 29. According to the prosecution, Koushik and around 50 followers climbed onto the festival platform, claiming ownership of the land. He allegedly abused police personnel, including the police commissioner and obstructed them from discharging their duties.

Police sought permission to collect his voice samples for comparison with audio in a video recording of the incident. His counsel, TV Ramana Rao, questioned the authenticity of the video and argued that the prosecution must first establish the original electronic record.

Public Prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao opposed the petitions, alleging that Koushik had been uncooperative during the FSL process.