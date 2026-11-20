HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has questioned the progress of the investigation into the September 21 fire at the Special Newborn Care Unit of RIMS, Adilabad, that killed five infants.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao directed the state government to file an additional affidavit within 10 days, detailing the investigation and furnishing the FIR particulars.

The bench was hearing an application by Akhil, president of Help the People Charitable Trust, seeking fire safety inspections in all government hospitals and mandatory Fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

The Government Pleader said all 27 infants in the unit were evacuated after the fire broke out around 10.40 P.M. While 22 were rescued, five died due to their critical condition. A preliminary investigation suggested that rats had gnawed through electrical wires near the air-conditioning unit, causing a short circuit.

The government denied negligence by the hospital management and said rescue operations began immediately.