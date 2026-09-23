Adilabad RIMS fire: Infant death toll rises to five after two more deaths

ADILABAD: Two more infants died on Wednesday after being injured in the fire accident at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the RIMS Government Hospital in Adilabad district late on Monday night, taking the total number of infant deaths to five.

One of the deceased infants was from Dubbaguda village in Indervelli mandal, while the other was from Lingapur mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.