NALGONDA: The Nalgonda SC/ST Special Court (Second Additional District and Sessions Court) sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a person with a hammer in 2020. The court also imposed fines totalling `15,000.

The convict, Teki Suresh, and the victim, Yanaka Prabhakar (34), both residents of Anumula village under Halia police station limits, had financial disputes and personal enmity, according to a release.

On September 24, 2020, Suresh killed Prabhakar by hitting him on the head with a hammer near the Halia NSP left canal rivulet bridge.

Halia police registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC, Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 92(a) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Police said the prosecution established the charges through scientific evidence and arguments before the court. The judge sentenced Suresh to life imprisonment and a Rs 5,000 fine under the IPC, another life term and a Rs 5,000 fine under the SC/ST Act, and five years of rigorous imprisonment with a Rs 5,000 fine under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

All three sentences will run concurrently.

In case of default of payment of each fine, the convict will undergo an additional four months of simple imprisonment.