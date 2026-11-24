NALGONDA: Several people’s organisations on Monday demanded the cancellation of the November 20 public hearing on the proposed Soham Industry ethanol plant at Veerlapalem village in Dameracherla mandal, alleging that it was conducted in an undemocratic manner.

Representatives of the Telangana Vidyavanthula Vedika, Human Rights Forum, Telangana People’s Joint Action Committee, Praja Sanghala Aikya Vedika and Jana Vignana Vedika, along with locals, staged a dharna outside the collectorate and submitted a memorandum to the collector.

Telangana Vidyavanthula Vedika district president Pandula Saidulu, Praja Sanghala Aikya Vedika district convener B Ramaiah and Human Rights Forum district general secretary G Venkataramana alleged that the hearing was held amid coercion and threats.

They questioned how the views of fewer than 20 persons could be considered representative of a village with a population of around 5,000.

They alleged that the opinions of a few people supporting the company were recorded while the concerns of the local Scheduled Tribe population and experts were ignored.

Residents had expressed fears that the proposed plant could cause cancer and pollute the Krishna river, as the site was just 3 km away.

However, Pollution Control Board officials, the RDO and company representatives allegedly failed to address these concerns before abruptly concluding the hearing.