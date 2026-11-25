HC sets aside dismissal of criminal appeal

The Telangana High Court has set aside the dismissal of a criminal appeal by a sessions court for non-prosecution and directed it to decide the appeal on merits.

Justice J Sreenivas Rao passed the order on a petition filed by Khurshid Anwar Bakshi, whose appeal against his conviction under Section 354 of the IPC was dismissed on April 1, 2026, for failure to appear.

The petitioner had been sentenced to a fine of Rs 10,000 by a magistrate. He challenged the conviction before the sessions court, which dismissed his appeal despite a conditional order.

The high court observed that a criminal appeal against conviction cannot be dismissed merely because the appellant or his counsel is absent. Relying on Supreme Court judgments, the high court directed the sessions court to hear and dispose of the appeal in accordance with law.