HC sets aside dismissal of criminal appeal
The Telangana High Court has set aside the dismissal of a criminal appeal by a sessions court for non-prosecution and directed it to decide the appeal on merits.
Justice J Sreenivas Rao passed the order on a petition filed by Khurshid Anwar Bakshi, whose appeal against his conviction under Section 354 of the IPC was dismissed on April 1, 2026, for failure to appear.
The petitioner had been sentenced to a fine of Rs 10,000 by a magistrate. He challenged the conviction before the sessions court, which dismissed his appeal despite a conditional order.
The high court observed that a criminal appeal against conviction cannot be dismissed merely because the appellant or his counsel is absent. Relying on Supreme Court judgments, the high court directed the sessions court to hear and dispose of the appeal in accordance with law.
No jail for doctor in matrimonial dispute
The Telangana High Court has set aside an order sentencing a doctor to one month’s civil imprisonment for allegedly violating an injunction issued by the I Additional Family Court, Hyderabad, and remanded the matter for fresh consideration.
A bench comprising Justice K Lakshman and Justice K Sujana allowed the appeal filed by the husband, challenging the family court’s order dated April 29, 2026.
His wife had obtained an interim injunction restraining her husband from pursuing divorce proceedings before the Civil Family Court in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Alleging that he had violated the injunction by continuing the foreign proceedings and securing a divorce decree on August 19, 2025, she initiated proceedings under Order 39 Rule 2-A of the CrPC. The family court subsequently ordered his detention in civil prison for one month.